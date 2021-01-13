Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Beaches are the safest place to be right now

Don’t make arbitrary laws that people resent if you want co-operation

13 January 2021 - 16:30
Why would the government want to deny access to beaches during the lockdown? It doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s not as though beaches are ever crowded except during the Christmas season.

If people are outside on the beach with a breeze blowing, or swimming or surfing in the sea, it is probably one of the safest outside places to be.

If laws are made that don’t appear to be fair it can cause people who want to co-operate resent them. 

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point

Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
National
11 hours ago

Court rejects DA bid to open Garden Route beaches

The closure of the beaches over the festive season will hit the tourism industry hard
National
3 weeks ago

