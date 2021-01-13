LETTER: Beaches are the safest place to be right now

Why would the government want to deny access to beaches during the lockdown? It doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s not as though beaches are ever crowded except during the Christmas season.

If people are outside on the beach with a breeze blowing, or swimming or surfing in the sea, it is probably one of the safest outside places to be.

If laws are made that don’t appear to be fair it can cause people who want to co-operate resent them.

Jeremy Gordon, Sea Point

