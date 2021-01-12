Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni must fire Land Bank executives

A ‘disclaimed opinion’ is invariably interpreted to mean that corruption and criminality took place

12 January 2021 - 16:38
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS

I was disheartened to read that the Land Bank reported a loss of more than R2.8bn for the year ended 2020 (“Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank”, January 11). The bank’s task is to help farmers. Its auditors’ report cited a lack of complete and proper records, including a paucity of internal controls.

In accounting language a “disclaimed opinion” is invariably interpreted to mean corruption and criminality took place. The Treasury is purportedly still backing the bank and its new management team, and another “bailout” is imminent.

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede has suggested that “heads must roll”. Undoubtedly, the responsibility is with the finance minister, who is responsible for appointing the Land Bank’s board. He also appoints the CEO and CFO in consultation with the board.

Yet inasmuch as the government dictates fiscal policy, Tito Mboweni’s hands are tied. Moreover, given that in the land of the blind the man with one eye is king, it can be said that Mboweni is not up to the task.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Private-sector help is only way to stop Land Bank from becoming next SAA

Agri SA says private sector and farmers themselves should be brought in to help manage Land Bank effectively
Companies
1 day ago

Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank

State-owned agricultural lender seems set for a bailout even as SA struggles to stave off a debt crisis amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Dire state of Land Bank is due to Treasury’s oversight failure

Investors want clarity and an implementation plan, but the ANC government keeps making statements with no implementation intent
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Treasury out to lunch over vaccine
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Sharks’ US deal makes nonsense of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DENNIS DAVIS: Ferraris in Clifton: hints of ...
Opinion
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Why a basic income grant does not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Social media firms must be held ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Private-sector help is only way to stop Land Bank from becoming next SAA

Companies

Treasury to back up depleted Land Bank

National

LETTER: Dire state of Land Bank is due to Treasury’s oversight failure

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.