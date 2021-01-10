Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brexit far from done and dusted

10 January 2021 - 22:59
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOLGA AKMEN
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOLGA AKMEN

Four and a half troubled years after the Brexit referendum, it seems proper to mark the passing into law of the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

First, Boris Johnson has done what he said he’d do, at least as far as he and his supporters are now able to say, which is what counts: he can forever boast he took the UK out of the EU. Second, he and the EU managed to avoid “no deal”. That comes as a relief — though as Michael Heseltine has remarked, the same kind of relief with which a condemned man hears his execution has been commuted to life.

Even for the layman, without studying the fine print, it is hard to see this deal as the end of the issues and Britain’s woes. Apart from obvious gaps — no clarity on the status of Britain’s service industry or the arbitration mechanism for disputes; disappointment for the fishing industry; a return to red tape and border checks, disingenuously passed over by the Tory government as “bumps in the road” — it is plain the ambitious yet rushed treaty is not a settlement but must open the next, likely permanent, period of negotiation, after the kind of arrangement Switzerland has with the EU.

Will these negotiations be easy and cheap, an exercise between friends, or fraught and costly, a slow poison to Britain’s international relations and domestic politics? Will the treaty undergo a thousand stitch-ups till there is little recognisable difference between then and now?

Four and a half years ago I wrote that “Britain is in Europe whether it likes it or not; it’s called history and geography. There is no way out of either of them.”

Who is sure now that anything has changed?

Paul Whelan, Umhlanga

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ports eerily quiet after Brexit, but the pain is building

Chaos at factory gates and truckers’ depots is likely to spread as activity rebounds in the new year
World
2 days ago

Brexit disrupts supplies to Marks & Spencer stores in Paris

Sandwiches, salads and pasta dishes run out after new trade rules kick in
World
5 days ago

Emerging-market stocks rise to 13-year high

Most currencies, however, have fallen against the dollar, with the rand losing 5.2% in its worst week since April 2020
Markets
2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOLGA AKMEN
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/TOLGA AKMEN

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It ...
Opinion
2.
Three interpretations of the US political chaos ...
Opinion
3.
Americans hand Xi and Putin a propaganda coup
Opinion
4.
IAN BREMMER: The era of the asterisk US ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Chaos, insurrection, violence — these are a few ...
Opinion

Related Articles

City of London’s Big Bang is turning into a whimper

Opinion

Boris Johnson now has all the power — and he might have to take all the blame

Opinion

Divided UK steps out of the EU into an uncertain future

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.