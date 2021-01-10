Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africa’s free-trade area late but not little

10 January 2021 - 17:47
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS

It is nearly a decade ago that former Tory leader and Conservative prime minister David Cameron, on a trade tour to Africa, urged countries on the continent to form a free-trade area.

He pointed out in an article that 60 years ago per capita GDP in South Korea was twice that of some African countries. He believed free trade in Asia gave South Korea space to grow, and that African countries by and large have not exploited opportunities to trade with one another.

At the time he made this plea the concept itself was not yet in vogue, and African countries were still in awe of Barack Obama and the opportunities he could potentially offer Africa, being a “son of the soil". Had we taken heed of Cameron’s plea at the time, Africa would be in a much more secure fiscal position.

It is not too late to mend relations as a newly liberated Great Britain seeks new trade relations. Africa, and especially SA, should be at the front of the queue.

Tumelo Ralinala, Mayfield Park 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Lives and livelihoods at risk in snarl-up at Mozambique border

Road hauliers blame government handling of Covid-19 testing for queues up to 25km long
National
3 days ago

Ports eerily quiet after Brexit, but the pain is building

Chaos at factory gates and truckers’ depots is likely to spread as activity rebounds in the new year
World
2 days ago

Emerging-market stocks rise to 13-year high

Most currencies, however, have fallen against the dollar, with the rand losing 5.2% in its worst week since April 2020
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It ...
Opinion
2.
Three interpretations of the US political chaos ...
Opinion
3.
Americans hand Xi and Putin a propaganda coup
Opinion
4.
IAN BREMMER: The era of the asterisk US ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Chaos, insurrection, violence — these are a few ...
Opinion

Related Articles

New era of trade between African countries begins

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.