LETTER: Africa’s free-trade area late but not little

It is nearly a decade ago that former Tory leader and Conservative prime minister David Cameron, on a trade tour to Africa, urged countries on the continent to form a free-trade area.

He pointed out in an article that 60 years ago per capita GDP in South Korea was twice that of some African countries. He believed free trade in Asia gave South Korea space to grow, and that African countries by and large have not exploited opportunities to trade with one another.

At the time he made this plea the concept itself was not yet in vogue, and African countries were still in awe of Barack Obama and the opportunities he could potentially offer Africa, being a “son of the soil". Had we taken heed of Cameron’s plea at the time, Africa would be in a much more secure fiscal position.

It is not too late to mend relations as a newly liberated Great Britain seeks new trade relations. Africa, and especially SA, should be at the front of the queue.

Tumelo Ralinala, Mayfield Park

