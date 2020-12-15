Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption must be addressed or SA risks becoming a failed state

SA needs a debate about how to build a professional public service and eliminate the influence of politics and politicians in state administration

15 December 2020 - 15:04
For more than two decades SA has been subjected to incompetence, corruption and unaccountability in local, provincial and national government, as well as key state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Eskom and Prasa.

It is common cause that most cadre appointees have not been able to offer much more than political loyalty, and the general incompetence that pervades these institutions has all but paralysed public administration.

The increasing evidence of corruption has also coincided with numerous service delivery protests throughout the country, as well as reports that the financial state of most municipalities throughout SA continues to weaken. 

We have reached a critical moment in our history. If the maladministration and governance weaknesses that create opportunities for corruption and state capture are not urgently addressed, we risk becoming a failed state.

We need bold leadership and an urgent debate between political parties, unions and civil society about how to urgently build a professional public service and eliminate the influence of politics and politicians in state administration. Politicians should work to formulate policy and stay out of public administration.

Neil Garden
Edenvale

Zuma says he will not take part in case aimed at forcing him to appear before Zondo

The state capture commission urgently went to the Constitutional Court two weeks ago after the former president absconded from proceedings
National
22 hours ago

Constitutional Court agrees to hear urgent case forcing Zuma to testify at state capture inquiry

The hearing will take place digitally on December 29, with the former president given until December 14 to file his answering affidavit
National
3 days ago

Transnet says McKinsey owes it more than R1.2bn

The state-owned freight company says it has not reached a final settlement with the firm that was ensnared in the state-capture project
National
5 days ago

McKinsey explains relationship with Gupta-linked Trillian

The global consultancy has, ‘in hindsight’, questioned why it continued working with the company before due diligence was completed
National
4 days ago

