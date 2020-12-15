Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA budget cuts destroy workers’ rights

Well-structured labour laws and fantastic labour rights are of little use if they cannot be implemented, enforced and adjudicated

15 December 2020 - 14:33
Picture: 123RF/HAFAKOT
Picture: 123RF/HAFAKOT

There has been a lot in the media lately about the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) budget cuts.  Much of the chatter has been how the R600m budget cuts over the next three years will affect service delivery.

However, everyone seems to have missed one vital point. As we go into a situation where referrals to the CCMA are rising at an unprecedented rate and the economy is still in crisis, the CCMA will be able to perform at only about 20% of its full capacity. The CCMA will not have 60% of its commissioners until at least the beginning of March 2021. These 60% do more than 80% of the arbitrations, which in essence means the backlog of arbitrations will retard the CCMA throughout 2021. 

We also need to understand that as employers are not getting any further help from the department of employment & labour in the form of the Temporary Employer Relief Scheme they will need to start a new wave of retrenchments. Coupled with this, the national minimum wage is set to increase in the next few months, leading to even more retrenchments, especially farm labour and domestic workers.

It does not help to have well-structured labour laws and fantastic labour rights if these laws and rights cannot be implemented, enforced and adjudicated. By destroying the CCMA through enormous budget cuts, we are destroying worker rights.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

More budget cuts will kill us, warns CCMA

Dispute resolution body is almost at breaking point, says  director Morajane
National
3 weeks ago

CCMA forced to trim operations after R600m budget cut

Director Cameron Morajane says finances are so dire the CCMA has resolved to stop doing conciliation, opting to go straight to arbitration
National
4 weeks ago

Revenge and ‘dirty hands’ cases will earn CCMA’s ire

Both employer and employee have the right to legal recourse against infractions, but should take heed of the dangers of this course of action
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: How a mighty profession has fallen
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Liquor under the searchlight ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: May SA’s Dandelion wishes blow in the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2020
Opinion

Related Articles

Why double jeopardy is dangerous for employers

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Worrying developments at CCMA

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.