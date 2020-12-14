LETTER: Ubuntu and progress should go hand in hand

Recent domestic economic developments and the novel coronavirus should be a reminder to Africans that no man is an island. Many indigenous South Africans have for some time now been taken in by morally bankrupt notions of rational self-interest and the cult of the individual.

Our indigenous SA ancestors rightly regarded the cult of the individual as an aberration that was alien to African customs and traditions and so should we, though many of us must shamefully admit to already having been taken in by such notions.

Progress must indeed be achieved and we should continue as indigenous people to learn and adapt to modern and Western modus operandi in our respective places of employment, ensuring that we gain the necessary skills required to advance in our chosen fields, as well as maintaining professionalism by always delivering.

It is imperative, though, that as indigenous South Africans we continue to be liable for African tax by assisting in ensuring the wellbeing of our closet and dearest relatives. As Africans we must be in no doubt that if we are to elevate ourselves, we must also ensure that we offer sufficient succour to our impoverished and downtrodden indigenous brethren while continuing to forge patiently towards our desired echelon.

Tumelo Ralinala

Mayfield Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.