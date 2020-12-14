Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must take public stand against atrocities in Tigray

Eritrea is possibly even worse than North Korea as a totalitarian torture state

14 December 2020 - 18:16
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, sit inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13 2020. REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, sit inside a courtesy bus at the Fashaga camp as they are transferred to Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan December 13 2020. REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

It has become craven not to see that something horrific is happening  in Tigray, a province of Ethiopia. For good reason, there are 100,000 Eritrean refugees in Tigray.

Eritrea is possibly even worse than North Korea as a totalitarian torture state. Escapees from Eritrean prisons (often dungeons) have their testicles smashed. Eritrean dictator Isaias Afwerki is not a nice man.

Yet it appears that Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed has formed an alliance with Eritrea to deport these terrified refugees back “home”. If true, this is a crime against humanity.

At the least, since the SA president is also the current chair of the African Union, the governing ANC should take a public stand against this repulsive behaviour.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

First NGO aid convoy arrives in capital of Tigray

Government orders businesses to reopen and officials to return to work
World
1 day ago

Escalating Tigray conflict can spiral into a regional water war

International crisis feared after the bombing of Tigray’s regional capital by Ethiopian government forces
Opinion
1 week ago

Ethiopia may lose EU budget funding due to Tigray conflict

Officials will meet to consider a €90m transfer delay because of the impact the violence has had on human rights
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Delta hushes up forensic report into ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: ANC fails to use evidence in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Cambridge University correctly ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
African tech companies are having a good year
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.