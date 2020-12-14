LETTER: ANC must take public stand against atrocities in Tigray
Eritrea is possibly even worse than North Korea as a totalitarian torture state
It has become craven not to see that something horrific is happening in Tigray, a province of Ethiopia. For good reason, there are 100,000 Eritrean refugees in Tigray.
Eritrea is possibly even worse than North Korea as a totalitarian torture state. Escapees from Eritrean prisons (often dungeons) have their testicles smashed. Eritrean dictator Isaias Afwerki is not a nice man.
Yet it appears that Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed has formed an alliance with Eritrea to deport these terrified refugees back “home”. If true, this is a crime against humanity.
At the least, since the SA president is also the current chair of the African Union, the governing ANC should take a public stand against this repulsive behaviour.
Willem Cronje
Via e-mail
