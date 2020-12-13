Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Halcyon days of SA tennis

13 December 2020 - 17:50
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER

Many readers will remember the halcyon days of SA tennis in the early 1960s, and many lovers of fine writing will remember with joy reading Gordon Forbes’s book, A Handful of Summers.

I was intrigued recently while watching a television broadcast of the cricket series in England to hear commentator Michael Atherton rate A Handful of Summers as the sports book that best captures the spirit of those years. 

Forbes won his first tournament in East London at the tender age of 12, having been coached by his mother on the family farm in the Karoo near Burgersdorp. With typical family humour, elder brother Jack, who still runs the farm, told reporters he was actually the better player, but did not play in tournaments “because someone had to see to the sheep and windmills”.

In world tennis, Forbes formed a top-ranked partnership with his great friend, Abe Segal, another character of note. Sadly, Forbes passed away from Covid-19 complications in Plettenberg Bay on December 9, aged 86.

Mark Henning 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Indigenous SA languages must be elevated

Many indigenous languages are hanging on by a thread
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: ANC rules require Ace Magashule to stand down

Secretary-general’s actions have the potential to bring the party into disrepute
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Climate change industry propaganda

Business Day ‘censors’ occasionally fall asleep when it comes to climate and its change
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Santam wants its umbrella back

Insurance companies are happy to lend clients an umbrella when the sun is shining, but are likely to demand it back as soon as it rains
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Tackle debt crisis before it’s too late

This is an open letter to all politicians and all those in executive positions in government
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Small nuclear reactors are the answer to Africa’s ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: What a year, with so many burst ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Belinda Bozzoli, an academic rooted in the lived ...
Opinion
5.
Escalating Tigray conflict can spiral into a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Chief justice’s mumbo jumbo

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Untangling the chief justice’s ‘offensification’ of English

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Japan, SA ties run deep

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vital to look at how prescribed asset regulations have fared

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.