LETTER: Halcyon days of SA tennis

Many readers will remember the halcyon days of SA tennis in the early 1960s, and many lovers of fine writing will remember with joy reading Gordon Forbes’s book, A Handful of Summers.

I was intrigued recently while watching a television broadcast of the cricket series in England to hear commentator Michael Atherton rate A Handful of Summers as the sports book that best captures the spirit of those years.

Forbes won his first tournament in East London at the tender age of 12, having been coached by his mother on the family farm in the Karoo near Burgersdorp. With typical family humour, elder brother Jack, who still runs the farm, told reporters he was actually the better player, but did not play in tournaments “because someone had to see to the sheep and windmills”.

In world tennis, Forbes formed a top-ranked partnership with his great friend, Abe Segal, another character of note. Sadly, Forbes passed away from Covid-19 complications in Plettenberg Bay on December 9, aged 86.

Mark Henning

Via e-mail

