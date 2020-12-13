LETTER: Corruption fails to deter ANC voters

Could the ANC, through secretary-general Ace Magashule, be more brazen? Here’s a man, a leader in the party, accused of serious crimes, having the audacity to not only show his face in public but chair a media conference.

Societal norms alone would dictate that a person flagged as a crook should keep a low profile until a court clears his or her name. But by now we know the ANC considers itself above the law, and couldn’t care a hoot what its cadres get up to. This narrative started with Jacob Zuma.

Given this scenario, it’s perplexing to note how well the party has done in recent by-elections. Are these voters unaware of the reality of a corrupt party, or have free bus rides, meals and T-shirts been too tempting to turn down? Whatever the reason, it has added fuel to the ANC thinking it’s untouchable.

It won’t be surprising if the ANC’s so-called integrity (sic) commission waters down Magashule’s offences, allowing him to keep office with full pay during his trial. And it’s a fair prediction that the trial too will follow the same course as that of Zuma.

Cliff Buchler

George

