Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption fails to deter ANC voters

13 December 2020 - 17:53
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN

Could the ANC, through secretary-general Ace Magashule, be more brazen? Here’s a man, a leader in the party, accused of serious crimes, having the audacity to not only show his face in public but chair a media conference.

Societal norms alone would dictate that a person flagged as a crook should keep a low profile until a court clears his or her name. But by now we know the ANC considers itself above the law, and couldn’t care a hoot what its cadres get up to. This narrative started with Jacob Zuma.

Given this scenario, it’s perplexing to note how well the party has done in recent by-elections. Are these voters unaware of the reality of a corrupt party, or have free bus rides, meals and T-shirts been too tempting to turn down? Whatever the reason, it has added fuel to the ANC thinking it’s untouchable.

It won’t be surprising if the ANC’s so-called integrity (sic) commission waters down Magashule’s offences, allowing him to keep office with full pay during his trial. And it’s a fair prediction that the trial too will follow the same course as that of Zuma.

Cliff Buchler 
George

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC back to square one in dealing with its corruption accused

No clear process to be followed in party’s new framework for how to deal with members charged with corruption
National
5 days ago

Leaders’ failure to emulate Robert Sobukwe’s heroic legacy is pitiful

SA's leaders would do well to emulate the legacy of the brave African visionary who led with integrity, devotion and great personal sacrifice
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC rules require Ace Magashule to stand down

Secretary-general’s actions have the potential to bring the party into disrepute
Opinion
4 days ago

Cyril wins NEC battle, but war looms

Cyril Ramaphosa seems to have taken a hard line on corruption at this week’s NEC meeting. Whether that will translate into meaningful action remains ...
Features
3 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Good thing ANC isn’t running AI

Nero had nothing on SA’s once glorious ruling party when it comes to fiddling while everything burns
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Small nuclear reactors are the answer to Africa’s ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: What a year, with so many burst ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Belinda Bozzoli, an academic rooted in the lived ...
Opinion
5.
Escalating Tigray conflict can spiral into a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

McKinsey admits to mistakes but not corruption

National

LETTER: Delaying of Thales-Zuma trial is a disgrace

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NEC’s fraud resolution is being ignored

Opinion / Letters

Inside the ANC’s corruption conundrum

Features

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Top six score bad fails in their credibility tests on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.