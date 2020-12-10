LETTER: Poultry imports benefit our economy too

After your publication of my recent letter I received multiple enquiries as to why I, as a former CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, would suddenly “switch sides” and support the local poultry industry (“Cut imports to help grow jobs”, December 3).

I have not switched sides. I have always believed imports benefit our economy and assist in the leveling of playing fields. I also believe protectionism is a double-edged sword. However, the playing fields have changed significantly over the past few years. SA is bleeding jobs and the wider manufacturing industry, which has a much greater job creating capacity than imports, needs assistance.

Second, and significantly, in line with the above statement the government-led poultry master plan was signed by both local poultry producers and importers. This plan forms part of government’s well-publicised localisation initiatives.

The surprising approval of the plan by importers, which has as its primary aim the growth of local poultry and thus the consequent reduction of import volumes, was either a well thought out strategic decision or — less likely — simply a case of turkeys voting for Christmas.

Either way, all parties are contractually bound to implementation. The bottom line is that there is room in the market for both, but the key determinant to our return to economic health is that the interests of job creation and the consumer must be the drivers of policy.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

