LETTER: Indigenous SA languages must be elevated

Many indigenous languages are hanging on by a thread

10 December 2020 - 14:55
The 11 official languages on display at the Constitutional Court. Picture: SABC
Imagine for one moment an indigenous inhabitant of Italy who speaks lacklustre Italian and is barely able to write or read a sentence in the language — but that same individual speaks immaculate Japanese and has mastered the hiragana and katakana forms of writing.

This is where the majority of elite and well-off indigenous South Africans find themselves today. Since the dawn of our new dispensation, much emphasis has been put by indigenous South Africans on speaking good English, and with a particular accent to indicate affluence, in addition to writing it brilliantly so as to enable one to advance themselves while putting their noses up at their own languages.

Many indigenous languages in SA are hanging on by a thread and enjoy equal status with English and Afrikaans only on paper.

Once a group loses its language it loses its very creed and thus becomes devoid of any sense of purpose or direction. Indigenous SA languages must be elevated among exalted indigenous South Africans so that if we find ourselves lost in a barren wilderness, our languages will be there to remind us that as Africans we are indeed sufficient beings conferred with our own history and patriciate to gaze upon.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park 

'We are very worried': Latin America's indigenous groups safeguard elders from virus

Covid-19 represents a new  and potentially catastrophic risk to guardians of culture and traditional medicine
World
7 months ago

The music of the traffic in the city, and the evolution of its sound

‘From one city to another, these sounds each have their own identity and uniqueness’
World
1 month ago

