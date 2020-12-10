Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Climate change industry propaganda

Business Day ‘censors’ occasionally fall asleep when it comes to climate and its change

10 December 2020 - 14:20
Your rag continues to promote the climate change industry propaganda despite heavy competition from the real problem of the moment, our friend Covid-19. However, as I have pointed out before, your censors occasionally fall asleep.

A case in point is Chris Gilmour’s column describing the Great European Frost of 1709 and the calamitous effects thereof (“UK is in an unprecedented, long-lasting slump, but SA can bounce back quickly”, December 8).

I seem to recall that the Great Frost lasted about 13 years, with the Thames freezing over, among other effects. That there were other similar historically documented climatic events, such as the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age, should not need mentioning, but I cannot resist it!

Given that climate is always changing and that recent events are not excessive, can you explain to your readers what the level and effect of the much maligned carbon dioxide was back then?

Colin Flockhart
Cape Town

