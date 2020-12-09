LETTER: No severance packages have been paid at SAA
Staff have not paid since April and there have been no payouts to those who took voluntary severance packages
Further to John Fairwell’s letter on the SAA business rescue debacle, it must be known and understood that contrary to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s spin in the news last week, no severance packages have been paid (“R1.5bn paid to SAA may not be lawful”, December 8).
Gordhan's comment was that severance packages had been offered so staff would not be left destitute on the streets. That’s quite wrong — not only have staff not been paid since April but none of the monies owed and promised have been paid, including to those who took the voluntary severance package.
Hilton Bothma
Senior SAA captain
