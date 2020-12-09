Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No severance packages have been paid at SAA

Staff have not paid since April and there have been no payouts to those who took voluntary severance packages

09 December 2020 - 16:41
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACQUES STANDER
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACQUES STANDER

Further to John Fairwell’s letter on the SAA business rescue debacle, it must be known and understood that contrary to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s spin in the news last week, no severance packages have been paid (“R1.5bn paid to SAA may not be lawful”, December 8).

Gordhan's  comment was that severance packages had been offered so staff would not be left destitute on the streets. That’s quite wrong — not only have staff not been paid since April but none of the monies owed and promised have been paid, including to those who took the voluntary severance package.

Hilton Bothma
Senior SAA captain

LETTER: R1.5bn paid to SAA may not be lawful

A responsible shareholder would have taken care of employees first and foremost and R1.5bn would have gone a long way in doing just that
Opinion
1 day ago

Public enterprise urges unions to accept three months salary

SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019 and has been grounded for the better part of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic
National
1 day ago

SAA's R1.5bn advance may delay embattled airline's recovery

Release of funds to  state-owned airline likely to end up in court
National
2 days ago

SA eyes R6bn from selling SAA stake

The government is banking on SAA attracting interest as it holds some lucrative routes and valuable landing slots, such as at London’s Heathrow ...
National
6 days ago

