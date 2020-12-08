Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expropriation agenda is still firmly in place

The very definition of expropriation in the bill would allow the state to take property without this being legally regarded as expropriation at all

08 December 2020 - 17:25
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH
Picture: 123RF/ZYCH

Over the past week, as SA has begun to wind down after what must rank as one of the most traumatic years the country has ever experienced, we at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) have been asked repeatedly whether the government’s expropriation without compensation agenda remains in place.

This is very much the case. Foremost, here, is the Expropriation Bill. Although the invitation for comments has been withdrawn (it’s unclear why), there is absolutely no indication that the bill itself has been rejected.

This piece of legislation is one of the most important to have been put forward in decades, expanding the latitude of the state to seize private property. While much attention has been directed at the bill’s provisions for expropriation at “nil” compensation, it is arguably an even greater threat to people’s assets in that it prescribes a process heavily weighted in favour of the state that is likely to enable expropriation at significantly below market value.

More concerning is that the very definition of expropriation in the bill would allow the state to take property without this being legally regarded as expropriation at all. We caution that this could open the way for a mass taking of all land in the country with the state as “custodian” rather than as owner.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month the cabinet approved a number of policies germane to land, such as on land donations and beneficiary selection. The amendment of section 25 of the constitution will be taken up in 2021.

All in all, the move on property rights is ongoing, even if the festive season has obscured this. Be in no doubt, though, about the seriousness of the situation, its implications, and the need to act against it.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

LETTER: New law will take land occupation back to Middle Ages

Planned amendment will put those who might benefit at the mercy of the state
Opinion
1 week ago

Occupants of state-owned farms will be priority for land reform, Thoko Didiza assures

Land will go to the people who work it, and not ‘cellphone farmers’ who only visit at weekends to admire their acquisition
National
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: No, the virus did not start in China, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s vaccine van
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: JSE’s underperformance doesn’t make ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: The year that rudely exposed our ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Step-aside rule dead in the water
Opinion

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Expropriation bill does the job for land reform

National

Bill gives clarity on expropriation of land

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.