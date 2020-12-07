LETTER: Trevor Manuel must put his money where his mouth is

It is usually best not to respond to unashamed hypocrites like Trevor Manuel, but his desperate defence of the R383,473 of taxpayer money he and his wife wasted on luxury flights over the past two years demands a response (“Gareth van Onselen has a duty to check his facts”, December 3).

Manuel’s deranged rant is full of angry invective and ad hominem attacks, but entirely avoids the real issue: why did one of the wealthiest and most politically connected couples in SA feel the need to use taxpayer money to pay for their business class flights? Neither Manuel nor Maria Ramos are public representatives any more, so what makes them so much more special than other private citizens, who must pay for their own flights?

Just three months ago Manuel complained that SA under the ANC is “a country that has lost its moorings” and called on the government to apply “extreme due diligence” to rein in looting and wastage. Yet in his article on these pages he makes the extraordinary revelation that he failed to do any due diligence on the R383,473 he and Ramos wasted on luxury flights.

Manuel implies that he never even bothered to check the legal basis for his jet-setting lifestyle until the DA exposed the fact that former ministers, deputy ministers and their spouses kept flying at taxpayer expense even after this outrageous benefit was removed from the ministerial handbook in November 2019.

The bottom line is this: due to relentless DA pressure, the legal basis for the gravy plane benefit was removed from the ministerial handbook more than a year ago. Yet parliament allowed Manuel and his fellow fat-cats to merrily keep using it. The DA believes this amounts to irregular expenditure, which is why we have referred the matter to the auditor-general.

Manuel’s characteristically arrogant response has also reminded me of just how much power ANC political elites have stolen from the people. That is why I will now be writing to each of the implicated people personally, requesting them to pay back the money irregularly spent.

I look forward to a positive response from Manuel. After all, he personally issued a public “call to action” in March this year, saying that SA has “absolutely no policy room and little scope to introduce new spending”. Let’s see if he puts his money — rather than public money — where his mouth is.

The next time Manuel self-righteously pontificates to the rest of us about ethics and the need to end wasteful spending, South Africans will remember that he does not apply the same ethical standards to himself. When called out, he responded with obfuscation. In other words: par for the course for just another greedy ANC cadre.

Dr Leon Schreiber, MP

DA shadow public service & administration minister

