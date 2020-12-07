LETTER: Naidoo right about limits on capital leaving SA

I found Kuben Naidoo and Isaah Mhlanga’s articles (“Good reasons to limit capital leaving SA, says Reserve Bank” and “Investing everything offshore could hold nasty surprises”, December 3) insightful.

Naidoo’s comment about Twitter not being “a forum for complex public policy debate” was particularly pertinent. This followed an article by Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda about “those who cry foul” (“Inept Treasury trips up with tardy recall”, November 29).

If some people do not benefit directly they will never be convinced, no matter what the regulatory framework seeks to do, so Twitter and grandstanding are an easier way out than proper, robust engagement. In recent months we have seen people who claim to care so much about SA setting up their primary residences elsewhere, often citing having to pay too much tax as a reason.

All that grandstanding about caring for SA makes you wonder about such people, or, more importantly, the members whose pensions and savings over which they have custodianship.

Over the years we have seen some individuals within the asset management industry who have not benefited directly financially from regulatory frameworks that seek to protect the ordinary worker, grandstand either through print or on Twitter.

Asset managers and insurers all have a seat at the table at the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) and one has to wonder why those who take to social media do not use that seat to voice their different views, as opposed to a public display.

Naidoo will have to accept that some people thrive on grandstanding, and must not allow Twitter commenters to distract him from the work he does to protect the large majority of ordinary South Africans, who do not have the means to set up primary residences outside SA.

Rojie Kisten

Via e-mail

