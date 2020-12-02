LETTER: Nostalgia grows for the Thabo Mbeki years

When one looks at the state of utter disarray our body politic is in, one becomes dismayed but also quite nostalgic for a time when for many politics was regarded as an honourable field.

No one man epitomises this era more than former president Thabo Mbeki. This is a man whose contribution to the dismantling of apartheid remains understated, if not completely overlooked. This is an affront by those who despise him.

The fact remains that this is a man who successfully orchestrated and oversaw the greatest economic growth in the modern history of SA. It is now the duty of this generation of Africans to ensure his dream of Africa defining itself is not further deferred.

Tumelo Ralinala

Mayfield Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.