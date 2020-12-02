Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nostalgia grows for the Thabo Mbeki years

Mbeki successfully orchestrated and oversaw the greatest economic growth in the modern history of SA

02 December 2020 - 16:12
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki on September 17 2019 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
When one looks at the state of utter disarray our body politic is in, one becomes dismayed but also quite nostalgic for a time when for many politics was regarded as an honourable field.

No one man epitomises this era more than former president Thabo Mbeki. This is a man whose contribution to the dismantling of apartheid remains understated, if not completely overlooked. This is an affront by those who despise him.

The fact remains that this is a man who successfully orchestrated and oversaw the greatest economic growth in the modern history of SA. It is now the duty of this generation of Africans to ensure his dream of Africa defining itself is not further deferred.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

