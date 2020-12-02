LETTER: Is a full recovery from Covid-19 even possible?

SA is a developing country, which entails a lack of a lot of things and many others that are still being established and worked on. Our economy has not always been in the best of places, but working together and harder towards a better one has always been out main priority.

The last thing we expected and needed was a pandemic; it has been a major setback that could be almost impossible to recover from. A lot of old people have reached retirement age but due to the economy they cannot afford to retire.

One could retire and settle for a government pension, but that seems not to be enough because the cost of living is too high, and as a result the state pension is not enough to survive on, especially if you are used to being the bread winner.

Apart from the pension money being too little, the tax burden is also high for those who are employed. The government is not doing enough to have society running independently, and as a result the economy is in a very bad state.

It seems it’s going to take years to recover from this pandemic, from job losses and opportunities to societal independence.

Tshepang Ndhlovu

Via e-mail

