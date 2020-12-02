LETTER: English as she should not be spoke

I know that the use of clear English is not high on the list of current problems facing SA. Intelligible communication is, however, at the foundation of your job as a newspaper, and is hopefully important to readers.

Here is part of a Constitutional Court judgment from chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, which you quoted on November 30 (“Constitutional Court places limits on the crime of incitement”, November 29):

“The offensification of incitement of any offence is such an egregious encroachment into the free expression terrain that good reason or stronger justification would be required to save it from invalidation.”

Offensifiication? Free expression terrain?

I hereby offer a prize of the collected works of our chief justice to the first reader who can translate that into simple, plain English.

Jonathan Schrire

Wynberg

