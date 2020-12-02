Opinion / Letters

LETTER: English as she should not be spoke

The chief justice takes his own term of ‘free expression terrain’ far too literally

02 December 2020 - 16:30
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

I know that the use of clear English is not high on the list of current problems facing SA. Intelligible communication is, however, at the foundation of your job as a newspaper, and is hopefully important to readers.

Here is part of a Constitutional Court judgment from chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, which you quoted on November 30 (“Constitutional Court places limits on the crime of incitement”, November 29):

“The offensification of incitement of any offence is such an egregious encroachment into the free expression terrain that good reason or stronger justification would be required to save it from invalidation.”

Offensifiication? Free expression terrain? 

I hereby offer a prize of the collected works of our chief justice to the first reader who can translate that into simple, plain English.

Jonathan Schrire
Wynberg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Investigation team set up to probe Covid-19 outbreaks at SA universities

More than 600 students and staff test positive for the virus
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Fikile Mbalula, stand by your claims about Prasa

Insults and mudslinging on Twitter, exposing possible corruption, must be legally addressed
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Red lights are flashing over Russian dealings ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Time for the ANC to openly dump its ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The pious hypocrisy of Trevor ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Pitso reaches for the stars
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: The five big lessons SA needs to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Court rules in favour of English language policy at Stellenbosch

National / Education

Mogoeng Mogoeng himself does not assign security to judges, office says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.