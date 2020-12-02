Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dali Mpofu’s cross-examination skills need some work

If Mpofu asked questions in a different way, he may elicit some answers

02 December 2020 - 16:41
Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: SOWETAN
Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: SOWETAN

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has much to hide, which was evident from his refusal to appear before the Nugent inquiry in 2018 (“‘Gordhan has no evidence that Moyane was captured,’ says lawyer”, November 30).

While Pravin Gordhan is no saint in my opinion, he told advocate Dali Mpofu that he had evidence of Moyane’s involvement in state capture. He would have been foolish to lie about this.

What your political editor failed to mention is that Mpofu demanded Gordhan answer a question about whether he had evidence against Jacob Zuma. Gordhan correctly refused to answer that question because Mpofu was clearly on a “fishing expedition”.

Mpofu, a senior counsel (known in legal circles as a silk), should have known better, that the question was irrelevant. Perhaps if he had styled the question in a different manner he may have elicited an answer.

The cross-examination of Gordhan definitely substantiates that the government has a can of worms that needs to be opened for the good of the country.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

