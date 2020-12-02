Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Covid-19 spreads as many just do not care about their neighbours

This should not surprise us as we have one-million new cases a year of sexually transmitted infections

02 December 2020 - 16:00
Several taverns were checked for Covid-19 compliance during a joint operation between the Metro Police, SAPS and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board on November 22 2020. Picture: WERNER HILLS

I am not  surprised by the latest Covid-19 stats from the Eastern Cape. What is happening in the Nelson Mandela Metro and Sarah Baartman district is a stroll in the park compared to what will emerge in the Chris Hani and Amathole districts.

I went to one shop in East London and the security guard asked me why I was wearing a mask. According to him Covid-19 is past tense. Inside the shop I was the only one wearing a mask. I am told this is how they roll in the Eastern Cape.

I didn’t tell the security guard I was in town to bury a relative who died from Covid-19. It won’t make any difference. I am not even sure this is the second wave. It may still be the first wave that was neglected.

One big lesson from Covid-19 is that dealing with it is less about medicine and more to do with what makes us humans, such as brotherhood. You do not need just doctors to fight Covid-19, we all have an important role to play. All proven and effective public health measures, such as mask wearing, are means to protect others from you.

As we have seen, many people are simply selfish and do not care what happens to their neighbours. This should not surprise us as we have one-million new cases a year  of sexually transmitted infections (STI). One of the most primitive medical conditions even a third-year student can treat. Everyone knows it is easy to prevent STIs — be faithful or use a condom.

Because you care so much about the other person you don't want to infect them. But why are we seeing more cases of STIs today than 10 years ago? Is it simply because humans are selfish? Do we expect the same selfish individuals to wear masks to protect a grandma they don't know? You must be joking.  

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

Booze restrictions on cards as government considers tighter Covid-19 regulations

The government is likely to implement tighter localised restrictions, including tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol, to curb the spread of ...
5 hours ago

Western Cape seeks legal advice on localised Covid-19 restrictions

National coronavirus command council to discuss tighter safety measures
2 days ago

