LETTER: Top court’s decision on incitement is dangerous

The Constitutional Court’s decision to limit the crime of incitement to those comments that incite people to commit a “serious offence” will raise further difficulties for prosecutors. There is no definition of what constitutes a “serious offence”, which means this will eventually come back to the courts for a ruling.

Whatever the definition, there is little doubt that there will be a series of appeals all the way up to the apex court. The Constitutional Court could and should have been specific, or rather should have left the Riotous Assemblies Act alone and intact.

The judgment that “the disproportionality of its societal benefit to its vast invasion of free expression and consequential inconsistency with ... the constitution” is implausible at best. The judgment appears to approbate and reprobate citizens’ rights under the guise of freedom of expression.

Aside from the fact that there is a tendency for protests to turn violent, the court’s decision is, in my view, a dangerous one.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.