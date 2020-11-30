LETTER: Slaughter of police

From 2019-2020 77 SA police officers were murdered. Since April this year at least 29 police officers have lost their lives. In any modern state this is catastrophic, to put it mildly.

Though our crime of hate speech somewhat curbs the traditional right of free speech, when the words of someone in a leadership position can be reasonably construed as inciting violence against others, especially a defined group, that person can be prosecuted for incitement to commit violence or hate speech or both. When individuals advocate violence against police officers, who are agents of the state, the offence is even more serious, especially given the statistics.

Julius Malema is the leader or “commander” of the EFF. He is, unfortunately, a senior politician. So when he says that “they” will come for the police in their own homes, he is not only being grossly irresponsible but has committed a most serious crime.

That being so, I cannot understand why AfriForum had to bring a private prosecution against him. The National Prosecuting Authority should have issued an arrest warrant on the turn. Police minister Bheki Cele can condemn Malema’s behaviour all he wants, but at this stage of the SA tragedy it just makes him look weak.

It also tells all police officers that the state, for whom an appalling number have given their lives, will not protect them by showing that there are serious consequences for those, even in positions of power, who threaten their lives and those of their families.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

