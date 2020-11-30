LETTER: Road freight problems

Opinion / Letters

It has been reported that the hiring of foreign nationals as truck drivers is one of the main causes of the burning of trucks and associated violence. That may be so, but is it not also time to raise an item of irritation to many motorists, namely the increasing volume of road freight (and the related loss of business to the railways)?

Intercity road freight has been increasing for decades, driven to a large extent by companies that have calculated that it is more cost efficient to deliver goods by road than by rail. What is not factored into these calculations is the traffic, road safety and road maintenance issues.

Ideally, more freight should travel by rail. Unfortunately, that sector of the economy does not inspire much confidence under current management. Motorists — many of them taxpayers — are paying more for road maintenance while seeing their legacy investment in rail going to ruin.

The heart of the problem is, to my mind, the state of our rail infrastructure and the loss of public pride and sense of ownership thereof.   

Correio Da Frota 
Cape Town

