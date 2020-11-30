LETTER: Landowners will benefit from infrastructure drive

Of course the president’s R1-trillion infrastructure drive must be “economically viable” and “stand and fall on its own feet” (“Project financing in, prescribed assets lose favour at growth drive planning”, November 30).

Who gets the work or bonds can be determined by tenders. Users of the road, rail, water, sewerage, ports and so on pay for these services as fees, levies, rates and taxes as well as income taxes and VAT.

But the ultimate beneficiaries are landowners. An Eskom residential connection now raises average land prices by about R250,000. That is the market price of renewables when going off-grid. With 11-million formal house connections, owners have therefore enjoyed a R2.75-trillion windfall, five times Eskom’s borrowings. Eskom will not ring the sheriff if it is repaid at an average R2,000 per month for the generation and transmission. This excludes municipal distribution costs.

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is another case where the state says the users of the roads must pay as the landlords in the vicinity lick their creamy whiskers. A strong case can be made for income taxes and VAT to be replaced by higher rates and tax charges. Why not? When Jan van Riebeeck landed, raw land was free. Unused values today are a state subsidy, having nothing to do with any work or investment of the owner.

In its 2018 medium-term budget policy statement the National Treasury actually declared that it would replace all income taxes and VAT with land taxes. It wanted a more efficient fisc! If the state captured all of this unearned income the average cost of living of SA’s 20-million households would fall by about R50,000 per annum.

That is much like Hong Kong, an Eastern Tiger tax haven. Not surprisingly, Hong Kong had a stock of $1.9-trillion in foreign direct investment at home in 2016. At $260,000 per capita, that was 90 times more than in SA.

Peter Meakin

Registered professional valuer, via e-mail

