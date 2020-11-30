Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Abe is a Japanese hero

30 November 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/POOL/FRANCK ROBICHON
The abrupt resignation of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo in late August was undoubtedly the most understated political event of the year.

As the decade comes to an end, when one thinks of the political leaders who have left a considerable mark, Abe with his impressive political longevity stands alone. His well-orchestrated, quiet domestic social revolution has reshaped Japan. Abe is a colossal political figure whose contributions will no doubt reverberate throughout the Asian century.

With little fanfare, he has redrawn the political map of Southeast Asia. A genuine patriot, Abe has solidified his country’s place as the second pre-eminent power in the Pacific. Japan will never again be the same.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

