Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The hole in the ANC’s pot

26 November 2020 - 16:27
Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

About five years ago my wife and I were motoring through northern Mozambique. “The potholes here are lethal,” she observed. “Not only are they destroyers of tyres but they could cause serious accidents as cars are forced to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid the dongas.”

I am forcibly reminded, on a daily basis, of those incidents as I drive through the streets of Johannesburg, which are more potholed than the surface of the moon. I am simultaneously reminded of the pristine state of Johannesburg’s roads during the time of DA administration.

The ANC is evidently determined to leave a legacy, distasteful though it might be. As ever with the ANC, one has to wonder just how much of the funds earmarked for pothole repair has been looted.

John Spira
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DA and EFF push back on Joburg Roads Agency’s new CEO

Republic Monakedi has a sketchy track record that includes allegations of corruption and mismanagement at two Limpopo municipalities
National
2 months ago

LETTER: Joburg should scrap hikes in salaries and tariffs

If the city had used the average CPI increase in its wage bill, it could have saved its residents R21bn
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Broad-based BEE commissioner has gone ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happened to the art of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.