LETTER: The hole in the ANC’s pot

About five years ago my wife and I were motoring through northern Mozambique. “The potholes here are lethal,” she observed. “Not only are they destroyers of tyres but they could cause serious accidents as cars are forced to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid the dongas.”

I am forcibly reminded, on a daily basis, of those incidents as I drive through the streets of Johannesburg, which are more potholed than the surface of the moon. I am simultaneously reminded of the pristine state of Johannesburg’s roads during the time of DA administration.

The ANC is evidently determined to leave a legacy, distasteful though it might be. As ever with the ANC, one has to wonder just how much of the funds earmarked for pothole repair has been looted.

John Spira

Johannesburg

