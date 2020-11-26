Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peek into another world

Remarkable introduction to transgenderism

26 November 2020 - 16:22
Jan Morris. Picture: YOUTUBE
Jan Morris. Picture: YOUTUBE

Tom Robbins’ profile of Jan Morris refers (“Jan Morris, travel writer, hailed as the Flaubert of the Jet Age, 1926-2020”, November 25).

The Morrises and Chances were family friends and neighbours near the North Wales village of Llanystumdwy. I remember visiting the Morrises’ home around 1972, as James was transitioning into Jan. While walking in their garden my father was called upon to rescue their youngest son from his treehouse which had caught fire, as James/Jan looked on admiringly.

Afterwards, over tea, their daughter tapped me on the arm and whispered, “Would you like to come upstairs and see daddy’s dresses?” For a 12-year-old this was a remarkable introduction to the transgender world which, nearly 50 years later, we are still grappling with.

Toby Chance
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Jan Morris, travel writer hailed as the Flaubert of the Jet Age, 1926-2020

Reporter who broke the story of Everest’s conquest and became a transgender pioneer
Life
1 day ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Writer Jan Morris on reporting from Everest and changing sex

Morris is not part of any literary set: she is a pioneer with little interest in following the pack, writes Henry Mance
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Broad-based BEE commissioner has gone ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happened to the art of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.