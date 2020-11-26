LETTER: Peek into another world

Tom Robbins’ profile of Jan Morris refers (“Jan Morris, travel writer, hailed as the Flaubert of the Jet Age, 1926-2020”, November 25).

The Morrises and Chances were family friends and neighbours near the North Wales village of Llanystumdwy. I remember visiting the Morrises’ home around 1972, as James was transitioning into Jan. While walking in their garden my father was called upon to rescue their youngest son from his treehouse which had caught fire, as James/Jan looked on admiringly.

Afterwards, over tea, their daughter tapped me on the arm and whispered, “Would you like to come upstairs and see daddy’s dresses?” For a 12-year-old this was a remarkable introduction to the transgender world which, nearly 50 years later, we are still grappling with.

Toby Chance

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.