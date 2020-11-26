Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An unhealthy council

26 November 2020 - 16:22
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

You report that the Health Professions Council of SA failed to register a Swiss surgeon after seven years of his applications, when we have a shortage of surgeons (“Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator”, November 25). Thank goodness his court application finally won.

Let me report another outrageous case of the council’s incompetence. A friend, Dr Faika Jappie, qualified as a doctor at the University of Cape Town and registered with the health authorities. Refusing to subject herself to the discriminations of apartheid, she emigrated to Australia.

Now retired, she wishes to return to SA and serve us as a doctor. Yet the council told her they could not find her registration because she does not have an ID number — she emigrated before the ID number system started.

The council is too incompetent or lazy to use the alphabet to trace her surname and medical registration. Due solely to the council, SA is now deprived of the services of Dr Jappie during our worst pandemic since 1918.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator

The Health Professions Council is slapped with punitive costs and ordered to make a decision on registration
National
20 hours ago

AstraZeneca must show it is not profiting from vaccine while Covid-19 is pandemic

The price of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate has been set at about $3 (R46) per dose, against at least four times more for other candidates
World
1 day ago

Russia says data shows Sputnik 95% effective and prices vaccine at under $20

Moscow claims its Covid-19 vaccine is cheaper and more effective than similar rivals, but scientists question its safety
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 virus was active elsewhere before in Wuhan, China asserts

State media have cited the presence of the virus on imported frozen food packaging as evidence that China may not have been its origin
World
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Broad-based BEE commissioner has gone ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happened to the art of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.