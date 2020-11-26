LETTER: An unhealthy council

You report that the Health Professions Council of SA failed to register a Swiss surgeon after seven years of his applications, when we have a shortage of surgeons (“Swiss surgeon scores in seven-year battle with health regulator”, November 25). Thank goodness his court application finally won.

Let me report another outrageous case of the council’s incompetence. A friend, Dr Faika Jappie, qualified as a doctor at the University of Cape Town and registered with the health authorities. Refusing to subject herself to the discriminations of apartheid, she emigrated to Australia.

Now retired, she wishes to return to SA and serve us as a doctor. Yet the council told her they could not find her registration because she does not have an ID number — she emigrated before the ID number system started.

The council is too incompetent or lazy to use the alphabet to trace her surname and medical registration. Due solely to the council, SA is now deprived of the services of Dr Jappie during our worst pandemic since 1918.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

