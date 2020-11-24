Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Oil reserve buyers also at fault

It is inconceivable that they weren’t aware that criminality was involved

24 November 2020 - 12:32
It appears the court has lumbered the state with all the legal costs plus the purchasers’ expenses following the cancelation of the crooked 2015 sale of SA’s strategic oil reserves.

Although it is more than likely that the corruption arose from a scheme cooked up by state players, the purchasers can hardly be regarded as innocent victims.

Oil traders are acutely aware  of the market price on a minute-by-minute basis, so it is inconceivable that they weren’t aware that criminality was involved when oil was offered at $28 a barrel while the market price was $38, any more than a member of the public being offered a R20,000 flat screen TV for R6,000 wouldn’t be aware that it had “fallen off a lorry”.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Critical SA oil reserves returned as Glencore settles out of court

The Strategic Fuel Fund has also asked the court to make a declaratory order to set aside the sale of the strategic fuel reserves, which would allow ...
National
2 months ago

SA remains committed to South Sudan oil exploration deal

The R15bn deal will help secure the country's energy requirements, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says
National
1 year ago

