LETTER: Sylvia Mahlangu must be lauded for what she has done for domestic workers

It is a disgrace that it’s taken 25 years for the democratic government to change a real discriminatory apartheid law and have it abolished from the statute books (“Top court upholds decision on protection for domestic workers", November 19).

Six years ago I specifically raised the question in the parliamentary portfolio committee of the department of labour with the previous labour minister, Mildred Oliphant. She stated then that she was going to get her department to push for the law to be expunged, yet despite me nagging for years thereafter nothing was done.

My counterparts in the ANC did not support me in my cries for help, and the consequence was that domestic workers have now waited a further six years. I have an extremely strong feeling that if Sylvia Mahlangu, with a surviving daughter of the deceased domestic worker, had not gone to court this might have taken another six years.

It is clear that domestic workers are the most downtrodden part of the SA workforce, and they seldom have anyone speaking on their behalf. I therefore wish great strength to Mahlangu’s arm, and to all future endeavours she proposes to help the plight of domestic workers in SA.

Michael Bagraim

DA employment and labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.