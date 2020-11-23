LETTER: Reporting burden on SMMEs is too taxing

The National Treasury’s requirement for a one-man/small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMME) to submit the EMP201 forms every month must be amended. This requires an accountant to submit the forms, and accountants have to be paid. The requirement should be based on a minimum turnover.

The annual submission of financial statements to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) also requires an accountant. Why not also base this on turnover, rather requiring all SMMEs to comply? These are an additional burden on SMMEs, many of which are struggling to meet overheads.

The requirement of tender set-aside for exempt micro enterprises is manipulated by large corporates, which establish companies for particular tenders so they are only a few months old. Such offenders should be blacklisted from tendering for state contracts.

Ronnie Govender

Via e-mail

