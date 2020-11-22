Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State policy counters investment drive

A government that wants to represent every shade of the political spectrum achieves nothing except the disillusionment of all

22 November 2020 - 20:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

There is no doubt that SA desperately needs foreign direct investment and President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent conference has been proclaimed a success. Yet government policy in a number of areas continues to have exactly the opposite effect.

The SAA scandal is just one example. A further R10bn — or is it now R14bn? — of taxpayer money has been slashed from desperately underfunded government departments to get SAA back in the skies, with the racing certainty of further losses in the years ahead.

It will now compete with Lift, Airlink, FlySafair and Comair, which also required business rescue partly because SAA didn’t pay the damages awarded against it for anticompetitive behaviour.

Despite the Covid crisis these airlines are risking private capital to service the domestic market, and at least two have international airline partners. If they become profitable in a post-Covid world the government will receive tax and sustainable jobs will be created. If unprofitable, the government will not have to bail them out.

Instead it seems a government-refunded SAA will compete against them, threatening their collective profitability. Will this idiocy actually happen? I suspect not, as competent SAA staff have already decamped.

Last week’s auction of cabin stock had an air of finality and the infrastructure must be degrading rapidly. If that’s the reality, owning up to it officially would improve the investment climate. But this won’t happen as the unions must be placated, so spin is deployed instead.

In hard times a government that wants to represent every shade of the political spectrum achieves nothing except the disillusionment of all, including those foreign players whose assistance is needed most.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Are you missing SAA’s plastic cups and cutlery?

Plastic cups, plastic stirrers, aluminium foil containers and old service trolleys   among the items on auction
National
3 days ago

Mboweni impatient for SAA rescue plan to be implemented

The national carrier’s business rescue practitioners were appointed in December 2019
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the evolution of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Why challenge by Zuma’s advocate could checkmate ...
Opinion
3.
Trump leaves a lot of vacancies and a demoralised ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Friends (the official Zuma version)
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Trump nightmare unfolds as he clings to ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SA was failed by SAA’s business rescue foray

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Marching to the fiscal cliff on downgrades and vaccine ...

Opinion / Columnists

Cost of SAA bailout has risen to R14bn, says Pravin Gordhan

National

PETER BRUCE: To limit economic damage, let the private sector do its work

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.