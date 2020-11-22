LETTER: SA should make Russian vaccine

According to your report, SA missed the deadline on the Covax vaccine and when it is available it will be unaffordable for mass vaccination (“SA still negotiating access to coronavirus vaccines”, November 18).

On the RT television channel they have been talking about the new Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which was the first in the world to be developed. The claimed success rate is 92%, with no serious side effects.

According to the reports on RT many countries have already made arrangements to get the vaccine. Hungary has ordered it despite being part of the EU, which will get priority for the vaccines that have been developed in the West. A Jerusalem hospital has ordered 1-million doses and the Israeli government is in talks with the manufacturers.

The Russians say they are willing to share the technology with countries that are capable of producing it. I believe we have an advanced pharmaceutical industry with manufacturing ability, so hopefully we might be able to quickly obtain and produce it for ourselves as well as other countries in Africa.

Jeremy Gordon

Sea Point

PS: The Russian vaccine is in stage three trials with 40,000 volunteers, half of whom are taking the vaccine and half taking a placebo.

