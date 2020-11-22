Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hydrogen power the answer

Electric vehicles require batteries, which are costly and have a shelf life

22 November 2020 - 21:12
A hydrogen fuel-cell bus in China. Picture: ALLAN SECCOMBE
A hydrogen fuel-cell bus in China. Picture: ALLAN SECCOMBE

I refer to David Furlonger’s article on electric cars, and the comments by George Mienie (“Electric cars will take off in SA when the state incentivises them, says report”, November 17).

There is no justification for our hard-earned taxes to be spent on supporting the electric vehicle (EV) market. While such vehicles will have a future as small inner city transport, there is no technical likelihood that large battery-powered transport vehicles such as trucks and buses will be a viable option.

The hype about battery vehicles is already exaggerated. Yes, of course the present range of EVs is much better than 100km. But this is damning with faint praise.

(Note the unimpressive performance of the EV test reported in Business Days Motoring supplement a month or so ago. While the article spun the trip as a success, the fact is that it only just made it back to Harrismith from Durban, and then about two hours was required for recharging — in both directions. This is not an acceptable delay in motoring journeys, and now it is proposed that it will be acceptable to stop every 200km for recharging?)

Batteries have several serious disadvantages. They are extremely heavy for their energy capacity, and they also lose charge capacity at steady rate from first operation.  (After 12-18 months of usage the vehicle in the report would not make it to Harrismith on one charge.)

Batteries are expensive to replace, and when spent contain noxious chemicals that are not recyclable and have to somehow be disposed of in a safe manner. This presents a serious ecological problem. Furthermore, while it is cheaper to charge a battery with electricity that to fill a tank with fuel (at present), we also need to take into account regular battery replacement. When this expense is factored in the life cycle cost does not look so attractive.

Mienie mentions the uptake of EVs “globally”.  This is driven by large numbers of EVs that only operate over short ranges within cities or their close environs.  The long haul obstacles remain a problem. Here in Africa we customarily travel much longer distances over unpopulated countryside.

The future of road vehicles is in the hydrogen technologies. Hydrogen-powered vehicles are already well established in most world economies. The range of hydrogen-powered vehicles is equivalent to fossil fuel vehicles and refilling takes a couple of minutes.

Due to economies of scale, costs are rapidly approaching equivalence with conventional vehicles and, there are no polluting gasses or materials involved with the sourcing, distribution, and operation of hydrogen. This is an entirely green technology and we can effectively power the largest of vehicles with hydrogen, which is also demonstrably much safer to use than liquid fossil fuels.

We should throw our weight and support behind hydrogen technologies and forget about battery-powered vehicles for general transport.

Ian N Fraser 
RTS Africa Engineering 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Hydrogen can revolutionise SA and transform it into an exporter of green energy

Coherent government policy will ensure exports of hydrogen-enabled chemicals, fuels and products to markets in Europe and Asia
Opinion
1 month ago

Hitting the gas on green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is a clean alternative to its carbon-heavy, conventionally produced twin. SA needs to position itself to make the most of its ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Dire state of economy no reason for SA not to invest in a greener, hi-tech future

Government incentives must be strengthened and carbon tax should be used to support green research & development
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Grasp huge hydrogen potential, PwC report urges

Initiatives have so far centred on fuel cells, but there are far more compelling opportunities for hydrogen
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the evolution of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Why challenge by Zuma’s advocate could checkmate ...
Opinion
3.
Trump leaves a lot of vacancies and a demoralised ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Friends (the official Zuma version)
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Trump nightmare unfolds as he clings to ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SA motor industry could lose 80% of exports if it doesn’t start making electric ...

National

Electric cars will take off in SA when the state incentivises them, says report

National

Beating fossil fuels addiction will be easier than the numbers show

World

Bentley to retire petrol cars by 2030 in shift to electric

Companies / Industrials

Electric cars are still too expensive: survey

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.