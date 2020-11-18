LETTER: No surprise that public sector wages are out of sync

The report released by Business Unity SA makes for interesting reading but it certainly isn’t a shocking report. I strongly believe most players in the industrial relations arena knew that the public sector wage bill was completely out of sync with the rest of the world.

I do believe that we should have respect for collective bargaining but should remove section 25 (agency shop agreements) and section 26 (closed shop agreements) from the Labour Relations Act. Unfortunately, the bargaining power of the employees in the private sector is extremely weak and still requires unionisation. This is vastly different in the public sector where the unions are holding the ANC government to ransom.

Michael Bagraim,

DA deputy labour and employment spokesperson



