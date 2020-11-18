Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No surprise that public sector wages are out of sync

Unions are holding the ANC government to ransom

18 November 2020 - 14:49
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The report released by Business Unity SA makes for interesting reading but it certainly isn’t a shocking report. I strongly believe most players in the industrial relations arena knew that the public sector wage bill was completely out of sync with the rest of the world.

I do believe that we should have respect for collective bargaining but should remove section 25 (agency shop agreements) and section 26 (closed shop agreements) from the Labour Relations Act. Unfortunately, the bargaining power of the employees in the private sector is extremely weak and still requires unionisation. This is vastly different in the public sector where the unions are holding the ANC government to ransom.

Michael Bagraim,
DA deputy labour and employment spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Cosatu threatens to withdraw election support for ANC over wage move

Workers are tired of broken promises, union federation president Zingiswa Losi says
National
3 days ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The gloves are finally off as business joins wage bill fight

Business Unity SA is turning up the heat on the government to make hard decisions
Opinion
2 days ago

Hard decisions needed to tackle public sector pay, says Busa

Average pay for public servants in 46 countries was 9.4% of GDP in 2017 compared with SA’s 15% by 2019
Economy
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa a spectator as new ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Investors should be worried by ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Don’t rule out the Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Bushiris’ escape footage
Opinion
5.
BEE tops list of bars to investment by EU ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.