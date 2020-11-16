LETTER: To achieve justice, fix the justice system first

A Zapiro cartoon in the weekend press celebrated the work and life of the late Kimi Makwetu. Underneath his statue Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule look out from behind bars. Of course, what’s wrong with the picture is that neither of these two gentlemen has spent any time in prison, and won't for a very long time if at all.

We no longer drag our accused off to the nearest gallows, preferring due process, right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. It is ironic that these values, for which many gave their lives, are exactly those our career kleptocrats rely on to enjoy their ill-gotten gains.

Although we might get excited that the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority are actually doing something, an army of lawyers waits patiently in the wings revising their eye watering hourly rates and rubbing their hands in glee. Delay and postpone is the name of the game, and mega money for those who know the rules.

Perhaps if we want justice, we should fix the justice system first.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.