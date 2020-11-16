LETTER: DA should espouse input-based, entry-level redress

Yes, the DA is now our best, perhaps only hope. Yes, it has created blue water between itself and the ANC. But no, abandoning race-based policies is not the way. Race is a proxy for disadvantage. This is due to centuries of oppression. This is true not just in SA, but globally.

The issue is therefore not redress: it is how to redress. The ANC has a disastrous and corrupt outcomes-based policy. This makes skills transfer impossible and entrenches inequality.

The DA should espouse input-based, entry-level redress. This would benefit millions instead of a few thousand. This approach will facilitate the development of hundreds of thousands of previously disadvantaged persons and enable them to compete effectively for leadership posts.

People, regardless of race, can only gain leadership skills in the arena of open competition. However, we need to enable entry into the arena. This requires redress, but the inverse of ANC redress.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

