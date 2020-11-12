LETTER: We can help you read

Are you a top executive at one of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs)? Is your schedule so tight that you don’t have time to waste reading work documents?

Everyone knows it’s Michael in the finance department’s job to read documents, and yours is to sign them. Signing a document without reading it is harder than it looks. Pay no mind to judge Raymond Zondo’s rants — he doesn’t understand how difficult it is to read.

From Denel to SAA, poor SOE executives are being forced to read or be humiliated by the commission. But they can avoid becoming another Yakhe Kwinana. Instead of wasting their time reading tedious documents they could use that time on the golf course. If they are Kwinanas, they could use the precious time baking much-needed vetkoek.

You are not alone. Join the club of overworked SOE executives. You don’t need to worry any more. Dr Luke’s School of Reading has a solution. We have readers for you. Their duty is to read any document on your behalf. Just sign for our silver or platinum services. For a platinum service we can even lend you the “Dr” title for a year. Or give you a rented-out doctoral thesis on a topic of your choice.

Everyone wants to be a doctor. You can be the doctor you always dreamed about at a discount. No more spending your weekends reading boring documents. Find a reader who suits your style. Google Dr Luke’s School of Reading today.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane,Via e-mail

