LETTER: Suspended UIF officials rake it in while process drags on

12 November 2020 - 13:32
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
There are five senior Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) officials on suspension. This is in effect the entire top management team.

Despite these suspensions having taken place about two months ago, none of these officials has faced disciplinary action, and the investigations are still not finalised.

The total monthly salary cost for these suspended individuals is more than R450,000. It is likely that by the time the required disciplinary inquiries take place we will have spent more than R1m of taxpayers’ money just on suspension salaries.

The private sector would never tolerate such tardy behaviour.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA labour spokesperson

Thulas Nxesi says government is mulling ‘alternatives’ to Ters

The government and social partners are exploring possible alternative arrangements to provide relief to workers affected by Covid-19
National
3 days ago

Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home

Concerns in SA over a second wave, business warns of impact of tighter restrictions
Business
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Will extended Ters deplete the UIF?

If the Unemployment Insurance Fund isn't used to benefit workers now it might have to fund more jobless workers in future
Opinion
6 days ago

