LETTER: Suspended UIF officials rake it in while process drags on

There are five senior Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) officials on suspension. This is in effect the entire top management team.

Despite these suspensions having taken place about two months ago, none of these officials has faced disciplinary action, and the investigations are still not finalised.

The total monthly salary cost for these suspended individuals is more than R450,000. It is likely that by the time the required disciplinary inquiries take place we will have spent more than R1m of taxpayers’ money just on suspension salaries.

The private sector would never tolerate such tardy behaviour.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA labour spokesperson

