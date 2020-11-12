Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Must Gauteng motorists pay for indecision?

12 November 2020 - 14:40
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SIMON MATHEUBLA
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SIMON MATHEUBLA

The proposed amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will have adverse implications for Gauteng residents who use roads where e-toll gantries have been erected. 

For a long time now Gauteng residents have indicated that they are not willing to pay for e-tolls as it was something they did not agree to. According to recent media reports, under the new regulations a motorist who has outstanding e-toll bills will not be able to renew their vehicle licences until the bills have been paid.    

More than a year ago President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that e-tolls in Gauteng would be reviewed, and that a decision on the future of e-tolls nationwide would be made soon. It is unacceptable that Gauteng residents have had to wait this long for a decision. The e-toll system must be scrapped before it turns ordinary motorists into criminals.     

Fred Nel, MPL
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for roads & transport

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.   

KHAYA SITHOLE: UK’s Brexit stalemate mirrors SA’s e-tolls gridlock

The spat between the Gauteng ANC and the finance minister is yet another example of the need to find consensus behind closed doors
Opinion
1 year ago

Sanral reduces losses, but warns of major funding challenge

Non-payment of toll fees still weighed heavily, but the agency posted a considerably reduced loss of R260.4m for the year to end-March from R4.96bn
National
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane and Herman ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Much hinges on asbestos case against ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: To limit economic damage, let the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: No more cozy deals for ArcelorMittal
Opinion / Letters
5.
Why Donald Trump is scared of what lurks beyond ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.