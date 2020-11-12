LETTER: Must Gauteng motorists pay for indecision?

The proposed amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will have adverse implications for Gauteng residents who use roads where e-toll gantries have been erected.
For a long time now Gauteng residents have indicated that they are not willing to pay for e-tolls as it was something they did not agree to. According to recent media reports, under the new regulations a motorist who has outstanding e-toll bills will not be able to renew their vehicle licences until the bills have been paid.
More than a year ago President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that e-tolls in Gauteng would be reviewed, and that a decision on the future of e-tolls nationwide would be made soon. It is unacceptable that Gauteng residents have had to wait this long for a decision. The e-toll system must be scrapped before it turns ordinary motorists into criminals.
Fred Nel, MPL
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for roads & transport
