LETTER: Must Gauteng motorists pay for indecision?

The proposed amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will have adverse implications for Gauteng residents who use roads where e-toll gantries have been erected.

For a long time now Gauteng residents have indicated that they are not willing to pay for e-tolls as it was something they did not agree to. According to recent media reports, under the new regulations a motorist who has outstanding e-toll bills will not be able to renew their vehicle licences until the bills have been paid.

More than a year ago President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that e-tolls in Gauteng would be reviewed, and that a decision on the future of e-tolls nationwide would be made soon. It is unacceptable that Gauteng residents have had to wait this long for a decision. The e-toll system must be scrapped before it turns ordinary motorists into criminals.

Fred Nel, MPL

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for roads & transport

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.