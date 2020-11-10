Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Regulatory regime for labour needs urgent change

In the age group 16 to 30 unemployment is probably close to 60%

10 November 2020 - 12:01
Unemployed people wait for work outside Builders Warehouse in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY
Unemployed people wait for work outside Builders Warehouse in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY

SA now probably has the worst unemployment figures in the world (“Unemployment data shock looms”, November 8). The broad definition accurately reflects the reality.

The real problem is that in the age group 16 to 30 unemployment is probably closer to 60%.

Statistics also tell us that if people haven’t been employed for about five years they will probably never find a job in the formal sector. This bodes ill for the future.

We desperately need to start looking at restructuring the legal regulatory regime for labour, with specific reference to small businesses. Small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) are probably the only route unemployed youth have open to them.

We need to uncouple small businesses from the bargaining councils, and we need to structure an environment making it more conducive for small business owners to take on employees without having to go through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) should they wish to dismiss [them].

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow labour and employment minister

