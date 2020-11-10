Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cruel to cut jobs in the public sector

Cutting the civil service wage bill until it reaches the correct level of GDP is the wrong approach

10 November 2020 - 16:29
Members of Cosatu take part in a strike protesting the government's plan to trim the public sector wage bill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Members of Cosatu take part in a strike protesting the government's plan to trim the public sector wage bill. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

It is unfortunate and cruel that business is assembling a lobby to press for job cuts in the civil service (“Hard decisions needed to tackle public sector pay, says Busa”, November 10). Cutting the civil service wage bill until it reaches the correct level of GDP is the wrong approach.

Rather, GDP should be expanded until the same effect is achieved. But that would require lobbying hard against the policies that undermine investment and entrepreneurship, such as [land] expropriation without compensation, prescribed assets and race-based empowerment laws.

Some executives might be tempted by the argument that because many civil servants voted for such destructive policies they should not complain when they have to pay with their jobs, but in the case of SA that would ignore that the business community itself has appeased, indulged and encouraged many such policies all along.

Missed in the melee is the irony of business and union activists now slugging it out over corporate tax hikes vs civil service wage cuts, when the origin of their mutual problems rests in policies they both supported.

Frans Cronje
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Government wants to avoid a public sector strike but can’t afford to break fiscal framework, Mboweni says

The finance minister said in parliament that breaking framework risks Argentina's fate
National
1 week ago

Unions and Tito Mboweni at odds over ‘talks’

Entire budget depends on three-year wage freeze for public servants
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Yakhe Kwinana is a spectacular disgrace
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: SAA business case in the air as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Tencent discount needs Naspers to give ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: We’ve probably seen the last of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
OBITUARY: Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai, giants of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

WATCH: How to cut SA’s bloated public sector wage bill

National

Cosatu to fight wage battles in ‘the streets and courts’

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.