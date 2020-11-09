LETTER: Yakhe Kwinana is a spectacular disgrace

Though former SAA board member and SAA Technical chair Yakhe Kwinana is merely one in a long line of disgraced high-fliers implicated in state capture, she is also a spectacular disgrace in her own right: to her profession, to her country and to herself.

Watching her evasive and often clearly dishonest responses at the Zondo commission I seriously question how she ever obtained a CA(SA) qualification. In any event, she has demonstrated that she should not be allowed to retain it.

She and her fellow thieves and fraudsters belong in jail, with their ill-gotten gains and assets all seized and returned to the fiscus.

Mark Lowe

Cape Town

