LETTER: Yakhe Kwinana is a spectacular disgrace
Former SAA board member should not be allowed to keep her chartered accountant qualification
Though former SAA board member and SAA Technical chair Yakhe Kwinana is merely one in a long line of disgraced high-fliers implicated in state capture, she is also a spectacular disgrace in her own right: to her profession, to her country and to herself.
Watching her evasive and often clearly dishonest responses at the Zondo commission I seriously question how she ever obtained a CA(SA) qualification. In any event, she has demonstrated that she should not be allowed to retain it.
She and her fellow thieves and fraudsters belong in jail, with their ill-gotten gains and assets all seized and returned to the fiscus.
Mark Lowe
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.