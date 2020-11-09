Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump as good as his word

09 November 2020 - 15:31
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US, November 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Politicians are not known for keeping their promises. So who would have thought that after four years Donald Trump would, right at the tail end of his term in office, keep his biggest promise to the electorate by losing the election: to make America great again.

Friedrich Mueller
Brackendowns

