LETTER: Trump as good as his word

Politicians are not known for keeping their promises. So who would have thought that after four years Donald Trump would, right at the tail end of his term in office, keep his biggest promise to the electorate by losing the election: to make America great again.

Friedrich Mueller

Brackendowns

