LETTER: No more cozy deals for ArcelorMittal

Macsteel’s Mike Benfield deserves thanks for taking the government to court over the steel safeguard duty

09 November 2020 - 15:34
An ArcelorMittal plant. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
As a small steel fabricator I must congratulate and thank Macsteel’s Mike Benfield for taking the government to court over the 12-month extension of the steel safeguard duty. Several price increases, combined with a steel shortage, have over and above the Covid-19 lockdown made our continued business operations extremely difficult.

How ArcelorMittal SA can do a cozy deal with the International Trade Administration Commission and department of trade, industry & competition without considering our needs is beyond me. The truth is that ArcelorMittal SA cannot supply anything like what the market requires at competitive prices.

If we must buy our steel with an effective 18% duty, how can we hope to compete with manufactured imports? Is the government really interested in creating jobs, or in protecting old, inefficient industries?

It’s sad that Benfield was forced to use the legal route, which illustrates the government’s continued unwillingness to work co-operatively with business around resolving the challenges that face us all.     

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

LETTER: BEE ruling a victory for democracy

Why was the DA sleeping on the job?
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Trump as good as his word

Election defeat might make America great again
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Like Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump plays victim

US president refuses to die politically and has no respect for the institutions of democracy
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Dudu Myeni cannot take the fifth

The refusal to answer questions at any SA tribunal can be held against the witness
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Majority of SA adults want nonracial meritocracy

They want the best leadership for their children and themselves — no matter their colour
Opinion
2 days ago

