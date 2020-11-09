LETTER: No more cozy deals for ArcelorMittal

As a small steel fabricator I must congratulate and thank Macsteel’s Mike Benfield for taking the government to court over the 12-month extension of the steel safeguard duty. Several price increases, combined with a steel shortage, have over and above the Covid-19 lockdown made our continued business operations extremely difficult.

How ArcelorMittal SA can do a cozy deal with the International Trade Administration Commission and department of trade, industry & competition without considering our needs is beyond me. The truth is that ArcelorMittal SA cannot supply anything like what the market requires at competitive prices.

If we must buy our steel with an effective 18% duty, how can we hope to compete with manufactured imports? Is the government really interested in creating jobs, or in protecting old, inefficient industries?

It’s sad that Benfield was forced to use the legal route, which illustrates the government’s continued unwillingness to work co-operatively with business around resolving the challenges that face us all.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

