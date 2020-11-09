LETTER: Like Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump plays victim

In Donald Trump the US has a Jacob Zuma-style headache: a former president who lives in his own delusions, believing he is above the constitution and the party. Zuma and his surrogates tell everyone who cares to listen that he is a victim. It does not matter what the Constitutional Court said about his leadership and the Nkandla scandal.

Zuma fought tooth and nail to hang on to power. He continues to fight and play victim. Like Zuma, Trump is a Lernaean hydra that refuses to die politically. He has no respect for the institutions of democracy. In a climate of toxic politics characterised by fear, mistrust and polarisation, his tweets sow mass hysteria and delegitimise the elections. His huge ego blinds him to the damage this is doing to the US people.

I hope president-elect Joseph Biden will be a bigger man and reach out to the 70-million Americans who voted for Trump. When CNN called the elections after the Pennsylvania results, it was déjà vu to 2008. To all the democrats in the world Biden’s election is like summer rains after a dry winter.

Democracy may be flawed, but it remains our only hope against totalitarianism and authoritarianism. Thank you America. Your votes are a gift to the future.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.