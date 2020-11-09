Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Joe Biden carries hope for normality

The US has a chance to heal its divisions and return its economy to competitiveness

09 November 2020 - 15:31
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during an election party in Wilmington, Delaware on November 4 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/STEFANI REYNOLDS
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures during an election party in Wilmington, Delaware on November 4 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/STEFANI REYNOLDS

When Joe Biden is sworn in as US president many hope that politics will return to normal, meaning his words and actions will be well considered as opposed to the shoot-from-the-lip style of Donald Trump.

Biden has a difficult job ahead considering that more than 70-million Americans voted for his opponent, a man unfit to be the president of any country, let alone the world’s most powerful. That they did is worrying, and says a great deal about the country.

Just about every American I have met has been rational, intelligent and a pleasure to talk with. Viewed from afar, however, Republicans look like conspiracy-obsessed, gun-toting hillbillies, while the Democrats can hardly believe their electoral luck.

America’s problems are many, ranging from a racially and economically divided populace to an economy unfit to compete with China and Southeast Asia. The turnaround will take time, during which one can only hope the US doesn’t succumb to internal tensions and fall further behind the world it once led.   

Bernard Benson
Parklands

