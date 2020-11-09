LETTER: Gordhan shirks state capture responsibility

On Thursday, the ever-upbeat Pravin Gordhan claimed in parliament that state-owned entities (SOEs) have the potential to be “exemplary” in future. He then castigated the DA for being too scared to take on the “monster” of state capture.

Why should they take it on? They have been against every policy of BEE and state ownership from the start of the new SA, as they could see what the result was going to be: mass economic inefficiency, with mass economic destruction and corruption.

Gordhan has not taken one ounce of responsibility for his contribution to state capture and looting by piloting inappropriate legislation such as the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act in 2017. This act was struck down last Monday for being unconstitutional as it was basically racist in nature.

Gordhan has spent well over R100bn keeping SOEs afloat in the past two years, and the only result is more economic failure — none is economically viable.

Now he has happily taken another R10bn from taxpayers to fund the failed SAA (R50bn has already been wasted over 20 years), to relaunch probably the worst business to be in in the world at the moment.

Gordhan needs to retire for the sake of the future economic wellbeing of the country — we just cannot afford his socialism any more.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

